Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,782.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.79 million and $1,782.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004099 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,752,383 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

