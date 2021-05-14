Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,978,616. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $20,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

