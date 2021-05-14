Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Set at C$15.00 by Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) has been assigned a C$15.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE MOGO traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.95. 235,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,904. Mogo has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.47.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

