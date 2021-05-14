Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Insider Jeff D. Barlow Sells 3,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.48. The company had a trading volume of 236,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,871. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average of $223.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

