Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Molina Healthcare worth $40,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $344,744 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $265.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

