MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 831,798 shares.The stock last traded at $259.44 and had previously closed at $244.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.49 and its 200-day moving average is $321.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

