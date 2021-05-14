Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $542,878.62 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $542,878.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266,870 shares in the company, valued at $83,215,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36.

Shares of MPWR traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.52. 462,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

