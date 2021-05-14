Monticello Wealth Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

