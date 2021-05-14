Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.63 or 0.00649059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.