Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Moonshot has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Moonshot has a market cap of $15,134.57 and $2.38 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonshot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.73 or 0.00621411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00237846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.01093679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $618.21 or 0.01209080 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.