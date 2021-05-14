MoonSwap Achieves Market Cap of $23.35 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and $368,584.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00651483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002540 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,071,698 coins and its circulating supply is 20,051,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

