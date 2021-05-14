Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,629.80

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,629.80 ($21.29) and traded as high as GBX 2,275 ($29.72). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,205 ($28.81), with a volume of 118,798 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,032.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,629.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total value of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total transaction of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,786 shares of company stock valued at $840,093,964.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

