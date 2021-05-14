Morgan Stanley Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $30.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

EGHT stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,815.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

