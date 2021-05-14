Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.42. 349,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

