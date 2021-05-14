Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

Shares of MSI traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 92,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.08. Morneau Shepell has a one year low of C$26.22 and a one year high of C$34.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

