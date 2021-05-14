Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.83.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Shares of TSE:MSI traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.54. The company had a trading volume of 120,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,553. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$26.22 and a twelve month high of C$34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.08.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morneau Shepell will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.