Morpheus Labs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.88 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $38.54 million and $2.88 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00089966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01090204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00070037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00113892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

