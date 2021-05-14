Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 2.4%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) shares fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.82 and last traded at $46.83. 1,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 342,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Morphic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $104,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $523,113.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,197,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.