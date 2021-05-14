Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.05 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

MOTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,707. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.