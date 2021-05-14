Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

