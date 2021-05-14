Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 494 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $474.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

