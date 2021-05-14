Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,261.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,261.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,966.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

