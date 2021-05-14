Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.04 and its 200-day moving average is $383.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

