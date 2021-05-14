Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.