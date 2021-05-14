Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $108.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

