Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.