Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,212.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,181.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,073.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

