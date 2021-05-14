Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.