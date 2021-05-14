Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $145.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

