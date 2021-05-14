Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

