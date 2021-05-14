Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 704 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $176.06 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.78.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

