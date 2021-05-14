Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,603 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.