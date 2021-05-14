Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 664,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,653,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

