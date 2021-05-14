Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,621 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $110,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,661.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

