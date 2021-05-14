MRJ Capital Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 4.0% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

DE stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.89. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,976. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

