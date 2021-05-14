MRJ Capital Inc. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 4.5% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in PayPal by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $243.42. 31,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955,846. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a market cap of $285.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

