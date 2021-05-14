MRJ Capital Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.9% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 23.2% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 47,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 876,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,044. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.