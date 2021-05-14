MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of MSCI worth $176,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $461.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.39. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.