mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $41,257.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

