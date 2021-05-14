Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (MCI) Tops One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CRYPTO:MCI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Coin Trading

