MultiPlan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 5,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,788% compared to the average volume of 275 call options.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,929 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 433,787 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $21,781,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLN. Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

