Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $48,240.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MUR stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.27. 2,397,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,252. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

