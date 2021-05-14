MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $5.92. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 119,203 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $67.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

