MyNeighborAlice Market Capitalization Tops $199.39 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $199.39 million and approximately $57.46 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $11.46 or 0.00022665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00091523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.90 or 0.01176661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00114182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063400 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

