Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Hits $11.44 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and $33,847.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,780,588,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

