MyWish Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $8,247.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00091523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $594.90 or 0.01176661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00114182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063400 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars.

