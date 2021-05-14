Name Change Token (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $150,036.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $150,036.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.78 or 0.01174946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00109490 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 40,684,334 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

