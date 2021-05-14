Namecoin Price Reaches $1.50 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $46,906.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,254.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.50 or 0.02601809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.00669125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072523 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001890 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars.

