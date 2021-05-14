Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 11.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price was up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 352,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,127,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690,207 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,389,000 after buying an additional 4,573,992 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $8,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 671,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nano Dimension by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 635,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

