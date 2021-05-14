Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 11.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price was up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 352,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,127,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.
The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
