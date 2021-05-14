Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Nano-X Imaging worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nano-X Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

